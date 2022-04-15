Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,641. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Sun Pacific
