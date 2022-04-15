Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,309,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,641. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

