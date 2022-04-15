Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 22,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,950,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $21,387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.