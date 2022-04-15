SuperLauncher Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $6,315.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,597 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

