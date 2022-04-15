Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.