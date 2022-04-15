Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

