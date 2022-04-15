Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%.
NASDAQ SUPN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
