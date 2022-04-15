Supreme (LON:SUP) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON SUP opened at GBX 153 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 245 ($3.19).
Supreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.