Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Down 4.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 295,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.
About Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surna (SRNA)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.