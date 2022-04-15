Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Get Sylvamo alerts:

SLVM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SLVM opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.