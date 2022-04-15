SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SNX opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $592,914. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

