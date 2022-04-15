Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $297.78 and last traded at $302.07. Approximately 66,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 965,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.19.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

