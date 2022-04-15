Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

