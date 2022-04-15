Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.