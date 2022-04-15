Syscoin Market Cap Achieves $339.20 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $339.20 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00274904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 637,433,329 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

