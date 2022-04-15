T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.96. 1,020,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,894. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.