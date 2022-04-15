Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

