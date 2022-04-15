Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.26.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

