Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,783,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,067,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Takung Art alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Takung Art by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.