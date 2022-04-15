Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Trading Down 8%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

