Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE TRGP opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

