Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAYO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 26,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,395. Taylor Consulting has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc it operates as a development stage company, which engages in consulting to improve performance enhancement. The company was founded on February 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

