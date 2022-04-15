Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 679,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,477. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

