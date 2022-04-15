TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Target Price to C$18.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:CF opened at C$11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.00. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$552.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

