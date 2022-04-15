TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 94,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,470. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.