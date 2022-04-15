Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.39. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

