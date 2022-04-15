Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.39. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

