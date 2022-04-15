Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$49.53 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$54.05 and last traded at C$53.88, with a volume of 1531152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.73.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

