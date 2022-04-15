Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TCYSF stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Tecsys has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

