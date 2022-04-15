Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $370.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.08.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $336.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day moving average of $336.49.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

