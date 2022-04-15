Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TLSYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,114. Telstra has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

About Telstra (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.