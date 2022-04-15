Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,532. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,537,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

