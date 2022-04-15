Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE EMF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 16,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 153,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 18,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

