Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $39.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 2,258,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

