Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 100,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,843. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

