Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 2.9%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

TNYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,446,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

