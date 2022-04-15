Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $37,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teradyne by 452.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.