Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,466 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.02 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

Teradyne Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.