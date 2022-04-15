TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (KRT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $29.85 million and $51,686.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.66 or 0.07408462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.73 or 1.00231945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041411 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,275,949,647 coins and its circulating supply is 36,275,220,538 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars.

