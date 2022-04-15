Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.57.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. 287,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,004. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

