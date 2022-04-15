TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TESS opened at $6.25 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

