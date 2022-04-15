The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

