The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to post $16.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $16.17 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $65.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BPRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 10,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,533. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.