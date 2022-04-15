The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. 5,144,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.