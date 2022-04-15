The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $9.37 on Friday, reaching $365.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,235. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

