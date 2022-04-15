The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $65.02. 16,361,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,107,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

