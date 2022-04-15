The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.43) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.00) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.15) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.35 ($32.99).

EPA:CS opened at €27.00 ($29.35) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($24.05) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($30.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.79 and a 200 day moving average of €25.72.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

