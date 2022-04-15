The Goldman Sachs Group Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

