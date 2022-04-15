The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price to $45.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

