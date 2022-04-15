The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

