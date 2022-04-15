The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.32). 190,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 120,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a market cap of £17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.92.

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

