The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.35 ($0.32). 190,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 120,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
The company has a market cap of £17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.92.
About The Ince Group (LON:INCE)
