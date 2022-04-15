The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

