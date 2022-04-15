The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 525.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,475 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

